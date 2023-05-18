Wirral mum in coma in Turkey needed back home, family says
The family of a woman who is on life support in Turkey after having a seizure have said she is "desperately needed back in the UK with her babies".
Melissa Kinsella, 30, of Wirral, was on holiday with 16 family members when she collapsed on Monday, her partner's sister in-law Stacy Shaw said.
Ms Shaw said it costs more than £40,000 for an air ambulance to bring her home.
MP Angela Eagle said she had raised Ms Kinsella's "incredibly distressing" plight with ministers.
She was working with the family to get her the best care and home as soon as possible, she added.
A spokeswoman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman hospitalised in Turkey."
'Heart of gold'
Ms Kinsella's friend said on a fundraising page she would not be allowed to leave the hospital until her medical bills were paid and the family do not know if she has insurance as she is not awake.
Ms Shaw said tragedy struck at Antalya airport as the family were about to board the flight home.
"Melissa had said she was feeling groggy but just put it down to a stomach bug," Ms Shaw said.
The mother-of-three, who Ms Shaw described as "bubbly" with a "heart of gold", had a seizure and was taken to hospital..
"She is in a coma and on life support. We are praying hard for her and we have hope," she said, adding that they were desperate to get her home.
"We need Melissa home; we need her back in the UK with her babies," she said.
She said the family had been given an estimate of more than £40,000 for an air ambulance to transport Ms Kinsella, who is a hairdresser, home from Turkey.
A crowdfunding page set up by Ms Kinsella's friend to help pay medical bills and her return to the UK has raised more than £20,000 with a fundraising event also organised at the Big House Pub in Moreton on Saturday.
Ms Shaw said the family was "overwhelmed" by the response and "so grateful" for all the donations.
Ms Eagle, Labour MP for Wallasey, said: "I have been making representations on behalf of Melissa and her family to the Foreign Office and British Consulate in Turkey and have also have raised this with ministers to ensure all is being done to help the family get Melissa the best care, and bring her home to the UK as soon as possible."