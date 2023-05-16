Chester man given nationwide sexual comments ban
A man has been banned from making sexual comments in public to any woman across England and Wales.
Jacob Allerson was given a five-year criminal behaviour order after harassing women in Chester.
The 34-year-old, from the city, "would not take 'no' for an answer" when asking them out, Cheshire Police said.
He also made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature towards young women and was a "nuisance" and "intimidating", the force said.
Under the conditions of the order:
- Allerson is prevented from following or acting or any in a way that would cause a female harassment, alarm or distress including making any unsolicited explicit sexual comment, suggestions or requests to any female in a public place in England or Wales
- He must not enter any Brio Leisure sites within Cheshire or any premises in England and Wales where he has been verbally or in writing informed that has been barred
- He must not remain in or on any premises in England and Wales when asked to leave by any member of staff or security
- Allerson must also immediately cease all contact and/or communication with any female in England and Wales who has declined his offer to go out or meet up with him
If Allerson breaches the order he could face a jail term, police said.
Insp James Wilson said: "Police received complaints from members of the public and businesses that their young female staff were being followed.
"Allerson would not take 'no' for an answer when he asked them out and made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature towards young women in Chester.
"[He] continued to be a nuisance and was intimidating women who should have been able to go about their business without fear of harassment."
The inspector added: "I hope this order will help to make women feel much safer."
