Lucy Letby trial: Neonatal unit was potentially dangerous, jury told
Doctors at the neonatal unit where Lucy Letby worked should have sent babies "out to other hospitals" as staff levels were "potentially dangerous", the nurse has told a court.
Ms Letby has denied murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
She told Manchester Crown Court those in charge tried "to use staff wherever they could", regardless of experience.
She also said the unit was "very busy".
Giving evidence for a fourth day, Ms Letby was asked by her barrister Ben Myers KC about the care of a premature baby girl, Child J, in November 2015.
The jury has heard the girl was born prematurely at the hospital in October 2015, but was transferred to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital on 1 November for surgery.
She returned to Chester on 10 November, where she remained stable until 27 November, when she suffered two unexplained seizures within a half-hour period.
A medical expert for the prosecution has said her collapse could be "consistent with some form of obstruction of her airways, such as smothering".
Ms Letby denied causing the baby any harm and told the court she had been concerned about Child J being cared for by a more junior nurse.
"I think the unit was very busy and we had to use staff where we could," she said.
The court heard that in a Facebook message to a colleague, said it was "shocking" that more junior nurses were "willing to take the responsibility for things that they have no training or experience on", adding: "I don't think they appreciate the potential difficulties."
Asked about the message, she said if nurses "don't have the training and experience to know what they're looking for when dealing with [a bowel condition] then it's potentially dangerous".
"It was so busy at the time, they were just trying to use staff wherever they could," she said.
In another message to a colleague, which was sent two days before Child J's collapses, she said the situation on the unit was "mad".
The court heard she was off duty at the time and had been out for a meal and salsa lessons.
She wrote that she had "three missed calls" about how they "don't know how to give immunoglobulin and I was last person to give [it]" so she had rung to tell them.
She said the unit was becoming "a nightmare", adding: "They'll have to send babies out?"
Asked about the messages, Ms Letby said she felt at the time that management "should start sending babies out to other hospitals" as she did not believe the unit had the right level of staffing.
She was then asked about Child K, a baby girl who was born at 25 weeks, weighing 692g.
Mr Myers asked if it was "usual" for the unit to care for a baby who was that premature.
"No, they should be born in a tertiary centre," she said, adding that the minimum gestation for a centre like the one at the Countess of Chester was "27 weeks' gestation or above 700g at birth weight".
Consultant Dr Ravi Jayaram previously told the court the team were uneasy about leaving Child K with Ms Letby as they were aware of "a number of unexpected and unusual events and we were aware of an association with Lucy Letby".
Dr Jayaram told jurors he went to check on Child K in the early hours of 17 February 2016 and saw the nurse standing by her incubator.
He said he also noticed the baby's breathing tube was dislodged.
Asked about Child K, Ms Letby denied causing the baby any harm or being present when she collapsed.
"I don't recall any conversation with Dr Jayaram that night," she said.
Mr Myers also asked the nurse about her involvement in the attempts to save Child I, who died on 23 October 2015.
She said she assisted with the resuscitation attempts and helped the baby girl's designated nurse with the bereavement process that followed.
She said it was that nurse's first experience of a death so she "supported her with things that needed to be done", adding: "I gave her more support because it was her first time."
She said a number of nurses had attended Child I's funeral on 10 November, but she was unable to attend as she was working, so had sent a card to the child's parents.
She added that she was "advised by other staff that I could send a card to the family via people going to the funeral and that's what I did".
The trial continues.
