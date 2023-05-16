Jet2 to fly from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for first time
Travel company Jet2 has announced plans to fly from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for the first time.
The firm will operate 54 weekly flights to 20 destinations, including Spain, Greece and Turkey, with flights due to take-off from March 2024.
The company said the move was driven by "enormous demand" on Merseyside and would create more than 200 jobs.
Chief executive Steve Heapy said the firm was "absolutely delighted" to make Liverpool "our 11th UK airport base".
