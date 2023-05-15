Thomas Cashman: Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer jail term will not be increased
The killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel will not have his 42-year jail term increased, the Solicitor General has said.
Thomas Cashman, 34, was jailed in April after he was found guilty of shooting the schoolgirl in her Liverpool home.
Members of the public had called for his sentence to be extended under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
But Michael Tomlinson KC said Cashman's case "cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal".
In a statement, he said while Olivia's "senseless murder at the hands of Thomas Cashman shocked and sickened the nation", the threshold for a referral was "a high one, and that was not met in this case".
"My duty as a law officer in considering whether sentences may be unduly lenient is to act independently of government, even when it is not easy or popular," he said.
"Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded Cashman's case cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal.
"Such a referral can only be made if the rigorous legal test is met, irrespective of the seriousness of the crime or the emotions the offending may evoke."
He added the test was only met "if the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range reasonably available in the circumstances of the offending".
"My thoughts remain with Olivia's family and friends who have shown such immeasurable strength during this devastating time," he said.
The Court of Appeal has previously confirmed Cashman's legal team planned to argue his sentence was too harsh and he should serve less time before parole.
His trial heard how Cashman "lay in wait" with two guns to attack convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, 36, on 22 August.
Fleeing the gunfire, Nee ran towards the open door of Olivia's home after her mother went out to see what the noise was.
Cashman continued shooting and a bullet went through the door and Ms Korbel's hand, before fatally hitting Olivia in the chest.
During the sentencing hearing, Mrs Justice Yip said Cashman was "not of previous good character", had made it clear he was a criminal and had "demonstrated no remorse" during his trial.
She added: "His failure to come into court is further evidence of that."
Cashman was branded a "coward" for his refusal to come into court for the hearing.
It has prompted calls for a change in the law to force criminals to attend their sentence hearing or face extra years in jail.
