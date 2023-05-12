Eurovision: Ukrainian ambassador praises Liverpool's great job
- Published
The Ukrainian ambassador has said Liverpool has done a great job of hosting Eurovision so far for his country and offered to host it in future for the UK as a thank you gift.
Liverpool is staging the event on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.
Vadym Prystaiko paid tribute to the "uniqueness" of Liverpool and how the city has embraced his country on the eve of the final of the contest.
He said it was only right Ukraine returned the favour when the war ended.
Events have taken place across the city and the wider region to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest.
Mr Prystaiko made the comments during a visit to St Nicholas Catholic Primary School with Liam Robinson - the incoming leader of Liverpool City Council - and Alisa Lialina, First Secretary of the Ukrainian Embassy, to see how the youngsters have got into the Eurovision spirit.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Seeing so many people coming with Ukrainian flags, people are not putting them there because they're being told to by a mayor or prime minister, but because it's genuine eagerness to support and show support.
"People in Ukraine will see it and be happy it's done in such a way that it feels like it's back in Ukraine.
"They will need to get it back and next time the UK wins, hand over the celebration to us and we'll have the next one in Ukraine and invite everyone."
He added: "It will be a great celebration in Ukraine as well."
During the bidding process for Eurovision, Gennadiy Trukhanov, the Mayor of Odesa - twinned with Liverpool - came out in support of the city.
Mr Prystiako, who is also from Odesa, admitted he too was backing Liverpool to land the honour on behalf of his homeland.
He said: "The uniqueness of Liverpool, its music culture and rich history, it's something we love."
Mr Robinson said hosting the contest had been "absolutely fantastic".
He said the city had raised the bar for Eurovision, adding: "If the UK can win on Saturday night, hopefully we can host it again next year."