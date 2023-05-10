Boost for Liverpool's famous Albert Dock after £40m sale
The new owners of Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock have outlined plans to grow the attraction with more events including floating concerts, sports screenings and food markets.
The dock has been bought by developer General Projects and investment company Neo Capital for £40m.
It was put up for sale last July for an asking price of about £50m.
General Projects chief executive Jacob Loftus said said it was "an honour" to be custodians of the historic site.
Mr Loftus said he wanted to expand the dock's offerings to encourage more people to visit more often - building on the current tally of some six million visitors every year.
"Whether it's floating concerts in the summertime, live screening of sport events, food markets, we want to bring a whole range of different ever changing things to the dockside," he said.
"So there is actually a reason for people to want to come here ten times a year rather than just twice".
The waterfront landmark first opened as a working dock in the 1840s and was renovated in the 1980s.
The Grade I-listed dock, once the location of ITV's This Morning, now hosts shops, offices, hotels and restaurants and was granted a royal title in 2018.
Mr Loftus said it was an "exciting time" to invest in the city.
"This is an amazing city full of culture, full of entrepreneurialism, dynamic independent businesses, young thriving growing population," he said.
"We see this as a city we really believe in and are really excited about.
"For us it was a great time and we are honoured to have had the opportunity to be custodians of this amazing place."