Eurovision 2023: Half-Ukrainian girl 'honoured' to open the show
- Published
A boy and girl representing the UK's close ties with Ukraine have spoken of their joy after dancing on stage to open the first Eurovision semi-final.
At a packed Liverpool Arena on Tuesday evening, 10 acts were chosen to go through to Saturday's grand final.
Josh Carslin, 10, said it was "amazing" to appear with 11-year-old Angelina Oleschuck, who is half-Ukrainian.
Angelina said while she was "was kind of nervous... it's just so honouring that I get to represent Ukraine".
The schoolgirl, who lives in Dudley in the West Midlands, said she felt "so welcomed" and that people in Ukraine, "even if they are in a war, they'll get that sense of hope that someone is out there to represent them".
She added: "I was kind of nervous but I could see that the crowd had a real good atmosphere and they were just really nice."
Josh, from Lydiate in Sefton, Merseyside, said: "The crowd, the atmosphere, it was just brilliant.
"You feel like you're holding your breath the entire time... it just feels so surreal.
He said "so many people" had already seen a video, released by Eurovision on social media, featuring him and Angelina.
"Now I'm going to be getting even more likes," he joked. "Superstar coming through!"
The pair were chosen after sending in self-filmed audition videos.
Josh, who likes street dance, said he was surprised to be picked because the dancing "wasn't my style at all".
But after all the glamour of the night, it is very much back to normality.
"I've got my SATs," Josh said.