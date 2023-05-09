Liverpool man who shared neo-Nazi videos and gun-making tips detained
- Published
A man who possessed neo-Nazi propaganda and corresponded with another man about how to make firearms has been detained.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Nicholas Street, 20, of Liverpool, also messaged "extreme right" groups online.
At Liverpool Crown Court, he admitted three offences and was convicted of a fourth, receiving 30 months' detention in a young offenders institution.
Det Supt Andrew Meeks said the case showed GMP was committed to "rooting out" dangerous individuals.
The force said Street, of Stockbridge Street, first came to the attention of counter-terrorism officers during an investigation by West Midlands Police into another man who was attempting to source a firearm.
It said officers uncovered correspondence between the pair "in which they shared information on how to manufacture a homemade firearm".
Street was arrested and a subsequent search of his phone, laptop and other devices revealed "neo-Nazi propaganda and videos" and conversations on Telegram, Whatsapp and Snapchat about guns.
At court, he admitted three counts of possessing documents useful to terrorism and was convicted of publishing or causing another to publish a statement encouraging terrorism.
Speaking afterwards, Det Supt Meeks said the conviction was the result of "diligent investigative work".
"Individuals idolising and encouraging the actions of terrorists and extremists pose a great risk to our society and I hope the result today shows that [we] are committed to rooting out and prosecuting those individuals," he added.