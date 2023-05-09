Liverpool mother's hospital death must bring changes, say family
- Published
A catalogue of errors exposed in the care of a mother who died in a mental health unit must become a "watershed moment" for change, her children's lawyer has said.
Zainab Mohamed, 38, died in 2021 at Clock View Hospital in Liverpool.
An inquest heard a patient had racially abused her and she was refusing food and drink before her death - but staff did not follow up on concerns.
Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust is considering the inquest's findings.
Liverpool coroner Anita Bhardwaj concluded Ms Mohamed, who had bipolar disorder, killed herself 10 days after being admitted to the unit while suffering from a serious mental illness.
But the coroner said Ms Mohamed's intentions at the time were unclear.
Her two children Amir and Halima have called for "urgent" improvements to mental health inpatient care after a series of failings were discovered.
The inquest at Gerard Majella Courthouse exposed poor training and staffing levels in inpatient units as well as a lack of support for young people who lose relatives.
'Safer with us'
"I definitely think my mum could still be here if it wasn't for all of those missed opportunities," Amir, 19, said.
"We thought she would be safe because my mum would go in hospital a lot growing up, but she'd always come out better.
"The fact that didn't happen is just devastating. She was safer at home with us."
Halima, 18, said more support was needed for young people.
"We just sort of got left to get on with it. There was no follow-up to see if we were OK or we needed anything."
Amir added: "There should be more support. We didn't really have much of anything after it happened, apart from each other. It would have helped a lot."
Barrister Christian Weaver also called for change, and said: "This has to be a watershed moment.
"The coroner identified a catalogue of serious missed opportunities and our fear is that if this inquest doesn't serve as the catalyst for change we are not sure what will."
The Department of Health and Social Care said it was investing £57m to prevent suicides and support bereaved families.