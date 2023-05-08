Chester FC condemns disorder after play-off defeat
Chester FC said it was "appalled" over its fans' violent disorder after the club's semi-final play-off defeat against Brackley Town.
Police said Chester fans invaded the pitch, threw smoke bombs and tried to storm the away end after the 1-0 loss.
Brackley's manager Gareth Dean said it was a "disgrace" that children were "petrified for their safety".
Police said Chester fans also damaged coaches after Sunday's National League North game. Chester FC has apologised.
Mr Dean said parents had to walk children out of the stand because they were "worried for their safety".
The 33-year-old added: "I think it's an absolute disgrace to have players not able to enjoy the moment with their fans... to have children petrified for their safety."
In a statement, Chester said it was "appalled at the violence and criminal damage", adding: "We utterly condemn the actions of those responsible."
'Banning orders'
A spokesperson added: "Such behaviour not only tarnishes our reputation but also has a financial cost, and places the football club at risk of fines, points deductions or playing behind closed doors."
Cheshire Constabulary has launched an investigation into the trouble at the Deva Stadium.
Ch Insp Jez Taylor said that there was "a small minority who were intent on causing disorder and their behaviour at the end of the match was totally unacceptable".
The officer added: "An investigation into the disorder has been launched and we will be taking robust action against all those found to be involved, including possible banning orders."
