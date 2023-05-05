Lucy Letby says baby boy's death was unexpected shock
Nurse Lucy Letby said it was a "huge unexpected shock" when a baby boy died shortly after she started her shift on a neonatal unit.
The newborn twin, known as Child A, died just over 24 hours after his birth at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Giving evidence for the second day, Ms Letby, 33, said she felt like she had "walked through the door into this awful situation" on 8 June 2015.
Ms Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others.
The prosecution allege Ms Letby, originally of Hereford, was a "constant malevolent presence" at the hospital, killing five boys and two girls, and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls.
During the first six months of her trial, the prosecution have claimed that between 2015 and 2016, Ms Letby used various means to target the babies, including injecting them with air and poisoning them with insulin.
Under questioning from her defence lawyer Ben Myers KC, Ms Letby said she had received a text message in the morning asking if she could work.
She told the jury she agreed to work the shift, adding requests like this happened "frequently" and she was "very flexible" and "very happy to help where I could".
Ms Letby was given Child A to care for when she arrived on shift at 19:30 BST.
The court heard Ms Letby and fellow nurse Melanie Taylor went on to give Child A intravenous fluids.
Ms Letby said once the infusion had started, she had a nursing handover with Ms Taylor.
Once the handover had been completed, Ms Letby said Ms Taylor went to the computer station to start writing her notes while she started doing equipment checks.
Ms Letby said she recalled another doctor was also in the room at this time.
She said she noticed Child A had become "jittery" when she started doing her observations.
She told the jury shortly after his alarm monitor had sounded and he had changed colour and was apnoeic.
Ms Letby said she noticed Child A's "hands and feet were white" so she started to use a neopuff - a mechanical device specially designed for neonatal resuscitation.
Ms Letby said "very soon after" an emergency crash call went out to the neonatal team and doctors arrived on the unit to assist with the resuscitation.
When asked how she was feeling at this time, Ms Letby said: "It was a huge unexpected shock, it felt like I literally just walked through the door of the shift and this was happening."
Following Child A's death, Ms Letby assisted his parents and made a memory box.
Ms Letby said she labelled the baby boy's UVC (umbilical venous catheter) line and bag and stored them in the neonatal unit's sluice room after the infant's death as she felt it should be checked.
When asked again how she felt after the events, she said: "Stunned, it was a complete shock for all of us.
"It felt like we'd walked through the door into this awful situation.
"It was the first time I met [Child A] and his parents… it was a huge shock."
The trial continues.
