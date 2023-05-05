Local elections 2023: Labour cruises to victory in Halton and Sefton
Labour has easily retained control of both Halton and Sefton councils.
It snatched one seat from the Tories in Halton and now has 49 of the borough council's 54 representatives. Halton, while being in Cheshire, is part of the wider Liverpool City Region.
In Sefton meanwhile, Labour gained three seats and now has 51 of its 66 councillors. The Tories lost one and two independents were beaten.
Other results from across the rest of the city region are expected later.
Analysis by BBC Radio Merseyside political reporter Claire Hamilton
Liverpool: If you're waking up this morning and wondering what on earth's happened at Liverpool City Council in Thursday's local elections - don't worry, you haven't missed it!
We do not expect to know which party will be running the council until about 17:00 BST.
It's tricky to know exactly how long counting will take because this contest is very different to other elections which have been held in the city.
They are "all out", which means every seat is up for grabs, rather than having a third of seats contested. But more than this, there are 64 brand new wards replacing the 30 the city was divided up into previously.
After these elections there will be 85 councillors rather than 90, and some wards will be represented by one councillor instead of three as they are now.
Labour is expected to keep control - but after a bumpy few years, opposition parties will be hoping to make gains.
Wirral: Counting of the votes will start at about 10:00 with the final declaration of results expected by 17:00.
It's a huge operation - these are "all out" elections with all 66 seats up for grabs - that's a lot of candidates!
Wirral is also Merseyside's most politically diverse council. Labour will be hoping to win back overall control, having lead the council with a minority administration since 2019.
The council's switched between Labour and the Tories and no overall control since it was created in 1973.
The Greens are ones to watch - they've been making gains in recent years in Labour heartlands.
Knowsley: Votes in the Knowsley council election are being counted throughout the day on Friday.
A third of seats on the council are being contested this time - and Labour will control the council after the vote.
This is because the party is so dominant that there's no way any other party could defeat them to take control. Knowsley has been controlled by Labour since it was created in the 1970s.
There is opposition now though - from Independents, Greens and Lib Dems.
