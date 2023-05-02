Lucy Letby: Baby murders accused nurse 'wanted to work with children'
- Published
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others at a hospital's neonatal unit said she "always wanted to work with children".
Lucy Letby is standing trial at Manchester Crown Court, facing 22 charges relating to fatal and near-fatal incidents at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
She broke down in tears when recalling being arrested for the first time.
The 33-year-old, originally from Hereford, denies all of the charges.
The prosecution allege Ms Letby used various means to target the infants, including injections of air and poisoning with insulin.
Flanked by two dock officers in the witness box, Ms Letby has been responding to questions from her defence barrister, Ben Myers KC.
Sitting behind Ms Letby in court were her parents, 76-year-old John and Susan, 62.
Family members of the alleged victims were on the other side of the public gallery.
Ms Letby told the court she had been the first member of her family to go to university.
She said she had chosen her qualifications in order to become a nurse.
Ms Letby added that during the period when the offences were alleged to have taken place, she had cared for hundreds of babies.
She denied harming any of them and that the allegations against her were "sickening".
"I just couldn't believe it," she told the court. "It was devastating."
Ms Letby said that after she first became aware of the allegations in September 2016, she went to her GP.
"I wasn't sleeping, I wasn't eating," she said.
"I was started on some antidepressants, which I remain on now."
Ms Letby said that over the last few years there had been "times when I didn't want to live".
She said her "job was her life", adding that she "can't put into words" the impact the accusations have had on her.
Ms Letby broke down in tears as she recalled the first time she was awoken at 06:00 BST one day in July 2018 and arrested.
She said she was led away in her pyjamas and told she was being charged with murder and attempted murder.
"It was just the most, the scariest thing I've ever been through… it's just traumatising," she said.
Ms Letby added that she was diagnosed with PTSD following the arrests and receives psychological support.
The jury has previously been shown notes which were found at Ms Letby's home during a search by detectives.
Manchester Crown Court has heard she thought she had written the note two years earlier, when she was removed from the neonatal unit at the hospital.
Mr Myers asked Ms Letby why she had written "not good enough".
She told the court: "I think that's the overwhelming thought and feeling I had about myself at that point."
Asked why she had written she would never have a family, she said: "At that time I couldn't see any future for myself... I didn't have any hope… the whole situation felt hopeless at times."
When asked why she had written "I am evil, I did this", she said she felt she "somehow had been incompetent and done something wrong which affected those babies".
"I felt I must be responsible in some way," she added.
She said she had been "really struggling" with her mental health when she wrote the note and it was a way for her to express everything she was feeling.
When asked how much she valued being a nurse, she replied: "Massively - it was everything."
She said she would "go on every course possible to be the best that I could".
The trial continues.
By Judith Moritz, North of England correspondent, BBC News
I'm one of only five reporters here in court number seven at Manchester Crown Court - because of the level of interest, most of those covering the trial are watching on a video link from an annexe in a different building.
For the last six months Lucy Letby has been sitting inside the dock, flanked by prison officers, watching proceedings from behind a glass screen.
Now she's made the short journey across the courtroom to the witness box, and it's my first chance to see her close up, from my seat nearby.
She is sitting directly opposite the jury who'll decide her fate.
After half a year's worth of prosecution evidence, this is the first chance they've had to hear from her directly.
