Eurovision: Alternative Scouse commentator is revealed
- Published
An "alternative Scouse commentator" has been revealed for Eurovision after 500 people auditioned for the role.
Paul Quinn said it was "brilliant" after he found out he had been selected on BBC's The One Show.
He will join actress Claire Sweeney for a live off-beat take on Radio Merseyside and the BBC Red Button on the contest in Liverpool on 13 May.
The city is hosting it on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, which won last year's event.
Mr Quinn, of Dingle, Liverpool, said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
The 32-year-old added: "To think I can look back and say, 'it was in Liverpool and I was the voice of it for BBC Radio Merseyside' - people will think back and say, 'remember when Paul Quinn was the Voice of Eurovision?'.
"It's brilliant."
Liverpool, which was selected after the UK came second, is expecting thousands of visitors and a forecasted £40m boost to the local economy with several events and broadcasts across May.
Sweeney, who hails from the city and is best known for her work in musical theatre and the soap Brookside, said she was "thrilled to be involved".
"The Scouse alternative commentary is going to be a fabulous addition to the show. It's going be such fun, I can't wait," she said.
Mr Quinn was chosen by a panel including former UK Eurovision runner-up - and fellow Scouser - Sonia after a seven-week talent search by BBC Radio Merseyside.
The station's executive editor Andrew Bowman said it was "tough decision for the judges".
He added: "Eurovision and Liverpool is a match made in heaven - and we'll capture the spirit of the city and the contest with our unique Scouse commentary."
Alternative commentaries of major entertainment and sporting events have often proved popular with their tongue-in-cheek perspectives.
The Scouse version can be heard live from 20:00 BST on 13 May on BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to: northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk