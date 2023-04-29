Speedo Mick reaches Land's End in final challenge across UK

Mick Cullen, otherwise known as Speedo Mick, walks through GlencoePA Media
Speedo Mick started his trek in Scotland before Christmas

In his final charity challenge, fundraiser Speedo Mick has walked a thousand miles from John O'Groat's in Scotland to Land's End in Cornwall.

Famous for donning little more than a pair of trunks, Michael Cullen, 58, reached the Cornish landmark earlier after a five-month journey.

He said "this country is full of generosity" after raising £200,000 for mental health causes.

Overall, he has raised £1m after doing "crazy challenges" for a decade.

He swum the English Channel in 2014 and has trekked across the UK since then, following his previous struggles with poor mental health.

Speedo Mick says he cannot wait to get in his own bed after the five-month challenge
Everton FC
Speedo Mick received treatment for achy legs at his beloved Everton on a previous trek

He told BBC Breakfast that his motivation was the "giving back process".

"I needed that support myself a long time ago and I've never looked back since."

He previously said he would be "hanging up my Blue knickers for ever more" after this "final stomp" as he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"I'm freezing cold, but I'm excited to see all of my family," he said.

"I just want to see my own bed... just want to have some beans on toast."

Getty Images
The fundraiser plans to "hang up" his Everton pants after a decade of "crazy challenges"

During this trek, he scaled the highest peaks in Scotland, Wales and England in wintry conditions and wore a kilt while climbing Ben Nevis.

"When I got to the bottom of Ben Nevis I thought, 'My name's not Kilty Mick, I'm Speedo Mick' so I took all the stuff back off," he said.

He also thanked supporters for having "dug deep during the cost-of-living crisis".

"I couldn't thank everybody enough - I can't do it on my own. I needed all them beeps and all those cups of hot chocolates all along the way."

While walking up Scafell Pike, he was joined by Army commandos and raced young fundraiser Oscar Burrow to the summit of Yr Wyddfa, previously known as Snowdon.

"I'm raising a few smiles, I'm raising some spirits and raising a few quid for charity - and putting some footprints on this world before I kick the bucket," he said.

"The message I'd really like to send to anybody who is suffering from mental health or addiction is simply, please, reach out."

