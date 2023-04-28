St Helens: Six libraries earmarked for closure in town
Six libraries could close in a town as part of a council's savings plan.
St Helens Council's cabinet approved a draft strategy to reduce the number of libraries from 13 to seven.
Those facing closure include Peter Street, Parr, Rainhill, Billinge, Garswood and Rainford libraries.
The council's cabinet approved the draft strategy as part of the authority's delivery plan for 2023-2028, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A 12-week public consultation will be held for members of the public to submit their views.