Merseyside Police officer held on suspicion of coercive behaviour
A serving police officer has been arrested on suspicion of coercive and controlling behaviour.
A 42-year-old Merseyside Police officer was questioned and bailed on 24 February, Ch Supt Jenny Wilson, head of professional standards, confirmed.
She said the officer has since been bailed and suspended from duty whilst the investigation continued.
Ch Supt Wilson added "tackling violence and inappropriate treatment of women" was a "key priority" for the force.
She said: "The officer was questioned by detectives and later released on bail pending further inquiries.
"He has also been suspended from duty whilst the investigation is ongoing and therefore it would be inappropriate for me to comment further in relation to this case."
She added: "I would like to reassure the public that every single report of domestic abuse is taken extremely seriously and will be thoroughly investigated by our specialist domestic abuse teams."
"Domestic abuse will not be tolerated, and we will not tolerate officers and staff working for us who do not uphold the highest levels of professionalism and integrity."
