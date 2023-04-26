Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man who helped schoolgirl's killer jailed
- Published
A man who helped Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murderer attempt to evade justice has been jailed for 22 months.
Paul Russell drove Thomas Cashman away from a house where he fled following the shooting in Liverpool and disposed of a bag believed to contain clothes.
He pleaded guilty to assisting an offender in October but the media was prevented from reporting his plea until the conclusion of Cashman's trial.
Russell, 41, was jailed for 22 months at Liverpool Crown Court.
Cashman shot nine-year-old Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl Korbel in their home after chasing and firing at a fellow drug dealer on the evening of 22 August.
The 34-year-old shot at Joseph Nee, 36, in the street on Kingsheath Avenue in Dovecot but his gun jammed as he tried to finish the job.
Fleeing the gunfire, Nee ran towards Olivia's home after her mother opened the door to see what the noise was.
Cashman continued shooting and a bullet went through the door and Ms Korbel's hand, before hitting Olivia in the chest.
He then fled the scene, running across back gardens.
Cashman was unanimously convicted of murdering the schoolgirl in March following a trial.
He was also found guilty of wounding Ms Korbel, the attempted murder of Nee and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.