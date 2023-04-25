Eurovision: Pop-up job centre opens ahead of song contest
- Published
A pop-up job centre has opened ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest.
About 100,000 extra visitors are expected to descend on the city region when Liverpool hosts the competition on behalf of Ukraine next month.
Hundreds of jobs are available in the hospitality and visitor economy sectors as well as vacancies in security, logistics and retail.
The Eurovision and Beyond one-stop shop is open until the end of May in the Tourist Information Centre in the city.
Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) employment advisors will be on hand to support job seekers, who will also be able to sign up for training courses.
'Real opportunities'
Aileen Jones, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority's executive director for investment and delivery, said Eurovision would create "real opportunities for local people".
"Filling vacancies in our hospitality sector is vitally important to ensuring visitors to Eurovision, and the other world-class events we host, have the best possible experience and want to come back," she added.
Linda Usher, senior employer and partner lead for the DWP, added: "It's crucial that people of all ages and backgrounds have the chance to progress and take full advantage of the opportunities created by events such as Eurovision.
"Through this one-stop shop, and the other events we have been organising across the city region, we are able to provide people with the support they need to access those opportunities."
The store is open from 10:00 BST to 16:00 on Monday to Saturday.
A jobs fair with 25 employers will also be held on Thursday from 10:30 until 12:30 at The Liner Hotel on Lord Nelson Street in Liverpool.
