Hollyoaks creator Sir Phil Redmond in Cheshire devolution drive
- Published
Sir Phil Redmond is known for his gritty television dramas highlighting a wide range of issues in the communities they were based in, often ahead of their time.
But now, the Brookside creator has got a new focus - securing devolution for his adopted home county of Cheshire.
He has been involved in meetings with politicians and other stakeholders in the county to discuss what a devolution deal would look like for Cheshire.
Sir Phil is best known for creating Grange Hill (1978-2008), Brookside (1982-2003) and Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, which started in 1995.
Much of his current work is focused on acting as an advocate and ambassador for the culture and creative industries - and now championing devolution in Cheshire.
But why Cheshire devolution?
He said he thinks it started when he made the 12-part BBC series County Hall, which aired in 1982.
"What I was trying to write about was the strategic nature of that kind of regional political scene," he explained.
"But then having ended up as the face of Liverpool and driven [European Capital of Culture in] 2008 and seeing how you can galvanise people and get people behind a big idea, I've always taken an interest.
"Now that I've been based in Cheshire for quite a long time, the devolution movement or train is on its way and I think we're past the tipping point so if Cheshire didn't move into that mayoral model, it would miss the boat on a lot of things."
How did he end up taking on this role?
"I was obviously at some place where I said too much of the wrong or the right thing and found myself suddenly volunteered to take on this role, but it's something that I'm interested in and something that's worthwhile doing and it's good fun, actually."
Sir Phil, who was knighted in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours for his services to broadcasting and the arts, said he thinks Cheshire is in a good position for a future green and sustainable economy, and that devolution would give the county more opportunities.
"It's got the biggest cluster of nuclear services, it's got the second biggest dairy herd and it's also got the fifth largest cluster of stem engineering jobs so Cheshire's really well placed.
"If Cheshire doesn't actually get on board with a mayoral model it'll be like sitting at the traffic lights while everyone else is down the motorway and checking into the hotel."
He considered putting his name forward to become mayor of Liverpool when the role was created in 2012 so is the mayor of Cheshire role something he would be interested in?
'Biggest challenge'
"No. I think that time's passed now... I think not for me."
He said although he "flirted" with the mayor role, "common sense prevailed in the end".
"I'm interested more in an academic and democratic point of view but I think there's plenty of people who'll step forward.
"That's the biggest challenge right now is to find who would be the right person, who would stand up and represent Cheshire."
In some ways, England's devolution journey has followed Sir Phil's TV career.
London, where his fictional school Grange Hill was based, had its first directly elected mayor voted in 2000 and in 2017 the first mayor of Liverpool City Region where Brookside was set was elected.
But the home of his most recent drama, Hollyoaks, which is set in a fictional suburb of Chester, has not had a devolution deal agreed yet.
"I've never really thought about that," he said.
"I think it's always about being with the trends really. In broadcasting you've got to stay slightly ahead of the trend where you've got to be relevant," he said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk