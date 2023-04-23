Football mad schoolboy killed in crash 'loved life', family say
- Published
A 10-year-old boy who died after being knocked down by a car was a "huge LFC fan" who "loved school and loved life", his family have said.
Charlie Lowe died in hospital following the crash on Abingdon Road in the Walton area of Liverpool on Thursday evening, Merseyside Police said.
His mother said her "football-mad" son was "a keen cross country runner" who was very happy, smart and funny.
His father said he would always cherish the short time they had together.
"Charlie was taken away suddenly and we will always miss him", his mother said.
"He was a huge LFC fan and knew everything about the team. Charlie loved school and loved life and he will be sorely missed by everyone."
Charlie's father said he was "amazing and loved" and was sorely missed by his brother Daniel, sister Rachael and brother Bobby.
He said: "When I heard the tragic news, I came running to the hospital praying for a miracle.
"Charlie, I miss you mate so much it's killing me inside... I will always cherish the short time I had with you, the hugs and kisses and laughs we had."
The driver of a black Ford Puma stopped at the scene and has been helping police with their inquiries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them and asked anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk