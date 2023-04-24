Liverpool's public transport sports Eurovision design
- Published
Public transport across Liverpool will sport new designs to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest.
Liveried buses and trams - including new zero-emission hydrogen buses - will be hitting the Liverpool City Region's roads and rails.
The buses will initially be used for driver training before entering passenger service.
Eurovision artwork will also appear at train and bus stations, bus stops, ferry terminals and tunnel entrances.
The contest coming to the city has been made possible with the help of £2m of funding from Mayor Steve Rotheram and the Combined Authority.
Mr Rotheram said: "We want to use the contest as a chance to showcase what makes our region fantastic - so that visitors and investors alike return time and time again.
"I'm enormously proud of the investments we've made to deliver a publicly-owned, public transport network run in the interests of the public.
"We've commissioned these new liveries to celebrate this global spectacular coming to our region."
Liverpool is hosting the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine next month.
The contest is being held in the city after last year's UK entrant Sam Ryder finished runner-up to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine prevented the winning country from hosting the 2023 contest, organisers instead said the UK would stage the show on their behalf.
