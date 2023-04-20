Liverpool dog attack: Two women left with severe injuries
- Published
A woman has been arrested after two dogs attacked two women and left them with "severe injuries".
The women were attacked by two Staffordshire terriers outside a house on Goodison Road in Liverpool at about 00:30 BST, Merseyside Police said.
They were given first aid by police and are in a stable condition in hospital.
A 40-year-old woman from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury to others.
She is being questioned in custody, police said.
Both dogs have been detained by the force.
Det Insp Neil Dillon said the attack was "extremely distressing" for all involved, including witnesses and police officers who attended the scene.
He said: "I would like to commend our officers whose quick response and actions stopped this horrific attack from causing any more significant injuries to those involved."
He appealed for anyone who saw the attack or had seen the dogs on previous occasions to come forward, adding that the animals had been "seized for the safety of the community".