Eurovision 2023: Police urge public to be vigilant
People have been urged to be vigilant against terrorism and other crime as visitors prepare to travel to Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest.
The UK is staging the music contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.
Thousands of people are expected to descend on the city in the nine days leading up to the final on 13 May.
Merseyside Police said there was no specific threat relating to the contest but it has urged the public "to look out for each other".
Ch Supt Jonathan Davies, who is overseeing the Eurovision policing operation, said: "We know that when the public act as our extra eyes and ears, it helps us keep the crowds drawn by these events safe.
"We are asking you all to look out for each other - if you see something that doesn't feel right, tell staff or the police."
But he added they he would like to "reassure the public that there is no specific threat relating to the Eurovision Song Contest, but we always prepare for any eventuality".
Public messaging urging vigilance will be increased in and around the city and on social media in the run-up to the event along with an increased police and security presence.
Some of these police patrols will include Project Servator deployments.
Ch Insp Iain Wyke, of Merseyside Police, said: "These highly-visible Project Servator deployments use specially-trained uniform and plain-clothes officers to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may have criminal intent, such as gathering information that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime.
"The deployments are deliberately unpredictable, and officers can turn up anywhere at any time."
