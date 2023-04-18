Merseyside road facing seven weeks of overnight closures
Seven weeks of overnight closures are coming to a busy road in Merseyside.
National Highways confirmed various road closures on the A5036 near the junction between the A5038 and Park Lane in Sefton.
Work is starting to upgrade a temporary pedestrian crossing placed after a footbridge was demolished.
The bridge was hit by a lorry in October and later declared unsafe for pedestrians, The Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The overnight closures will be as follows:
- Westbound carriageway and eastbound lane two closure 18-20 April
- Eastbound carriageway and westbound lane two closure 21 April
- Eastbound carriageway and westbound lane two closure 24-25 April
- Lane one closure on east and westbound carriageways 26-28 April, 1-5, 15 May
- Lane two closure on east and westbound carriageways 16-17 May
- Eastbound carriageway and westbound lane two closure 18-19, 22-24 May
- Westbound carriageway and eastbound lane two closure 25, 30-31 May
National Highways said the closures would pause during Eurovision in the week beginning 8 May to minimise disruption during the song contest spectacle.
Residents posting about the closures in a local Facebook group spoke of their exasperation.
One said: "It's an absolute joke the bridge needs replacing. I knew they would just do lights and they are causing a huge backlog all the time."
National Highways said a review was currently being carried out into a replacement for the footbridge.