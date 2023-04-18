Bus operators agree to take on threatened Cheshire services
- Published
A number of bus services which were under threat after an operator decided to close two depots will be run by other firms, a council has said.
Arriva announced in February that the closures would affect services in Winsford, Northwich, Crewe and Macclesfield.
Cheshire West and Chester Council said operators D&G Bus and Stagecoach had now agreed to take on the routes.
The firms will take over the routes from Arriva on Sunday.
D&G Bus will run routes between Northwich and Crewe, including a link to Winsford, Glebe Green and Leighton Hospital, and between Weaverham and Rudheath through Northwich, including a link to Weaverham High School.
Stagecoach will operate routes between Crewe and Chester through Nantwich, Tarporley and Tarvin and create a new hourly service between Barnton, Winnington and Northwich, which will be extended to Leftwich and Kingsmead at certain times of the day and will include journeys to Sir John Deane's College.
The council said it would financially support services in Winsford and timetables for all routes were available on its website.