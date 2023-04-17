Lucy Letby trial: Nurse's notes read 'I killed them', jury told
A nurse accused of murdering babies on a neonatal ward wrote "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough" on a note at her home, a court has heard.
Manchester Crown Court was told a number of notes were found by police searching Lucy Letby's home.
The jury heard they included phrases such as "help me", "I am evil" and "maybe this is all down to me".
The 33-year-old denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital.
Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, faces 22 charges in total relating to fatal and near-fatal incidents in 2015 and 2016.
The court was told other sentences on the sticky notes included "I killed them on purpose became I'm not good enough" and "I can't do this anymore".
The jury was also again shown a note previously laid before the court, which read: "I am evil I did this".
Other words on the documents included "slander", "discrimination" and "I haven't done anything wrong".
The court was also presented with a densely packed handwritten A4 piece of paper, which was filled with broken sentences and featured words such as "debriefing", "sterility", "foreign objects", "workforce", "assessment" and "management".
A section which was scribbled and crossed out read "I don't know if I killed them maybe I did, maybe this is all down to me", while another part, towards the bottom of the page had the phrase "kill me" written in bolder ink.
The court heard three of the notes were found in a handbag in Ms Letby's bedroom after she was first arrested on 3 July 2018.
Among the items seized by police was also Ms Letby's diary, which had a cartoon dog and flowers on the cover and cartoons on its inner pages.
One entry from April 2016, shown to the court, read "LD [long day] twins", while the following day had the words "LD twins resus" written on it, alongside the word "salsa" in a different coloured ink.
On dates in June 2016, entries included the initials of some of the children involved in the case against Ms Letby.
The court was also shown a photo of a plastic shopping bag with an Ibiza logo on it, which was recovered from Ms Letby's bedroom.
The jury was told the bag's contents included a number of medical documents relating to the children and Ms Letby's NHS name badge.
The trial continues.
