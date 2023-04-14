Netherton: Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a man died in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
The man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Netherton, Merseyside shortly after 21:00 BST on Thursday.
Police suspect the vehicle, a dark BMW, was stolen during a previous burglary.
The male driver fled the scene on foot after also crashing into a house on Morgan Mews.
Det Insp Colin Rennison said his officers were still in the very early stages of establishing the circumstances of the incident.
He said: "Officers are currently at the scene and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out. We will also be checking CCTV and smart doorbell footage from the area in a bid to identify the male who was driving the vehicle.
"We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured BMW being driven in the area before the collision occurred."