Sam Rimmer: Two more arrests after man shot dead in street
Two more men have been arrested over the fatal street shooting of a man.
Sam Rimmer, 22, was standing with friends in Dingle, Liverpool, on 16 August when riders on electric bikes on Laverock Bank began firing, Merseyside Police said.
The force said a 19-year-old Toxteth man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a man, 42, was arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.
Eight other men had been arrested previously and released on bail.
The 19-year-old man from Netherley and the 42-year-old man, who has no fixed address, were released pending further inquiries.
Appealing for information, Det Insp John Holden, said: "Please don't assume with the passage of time that we already have this information or make a guess as to how significant it might be."
Mr Rimmer was taken to hospital after the shooting at about 23:40 BST but was pronounced dead a short while later.
Earlier this year, Mr Rimmer's mother, who shared her son's birthday, said his death had "broken our family".
She said he had been "due to be a father and he was so excited about having a baby boy".