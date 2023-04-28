Ukrainian refugee's train journey film on display
- Published
An art installation featuring film of a train journey taken by refugees as they fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion has gone on display.
Izyum to Liverpool tells the story of the journey as it passed through the changing Ukrainian landscape.
Filmed in real-time by Ukrainian artist, Katya Buchatska said the installation gave the sense of how quickly life can change.
"It is about the loss of certainties," she said.
"A lot of people took this train for escape with no idea if they could return. It was a one-way trip."
The installation uses screens to give the sense of travelling on a train carriage out of the war torn country.
"It is really a unique experience being in war. You cannot prepare for it, you cannot describe it," Ms Buchatska said.
"It is very difficult to be away from your home and wonder if you will ever see it again or not."
Ms Buchatska said the work was "important to remind people" of the ongoing war and why the Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Liverpool.
"The Eurovision is here because of the war. My installation, me, I am here because of the war," she said.
Ukrainian artist Katya Buchatska captured the changing landscapes as she fled the war in Ukraine
"It's abstract when you hear that somewhere, something is happening," she said.
"When you seal real landscapes and real destroyed buildings it becomes more something that people can relate to."
The Dean of Liverpool Dr Sue Jones said the installation was a "powerful reminder" of why the event is happening in Liverpool.
"I would like to encourage visitors to take a moment for quiet contemplation as we reflect on the plight of the Ukrainian people," she said.
Director of Culture Liverpool Claire McColgan said recreating the journey taken by so many refugees was "incredibly impactful" and "a sobering experience that will really resonate with visitors".
The installation is on display at Liverpool Cathedral as part of the Euro Festival cultural programme until 14 May.