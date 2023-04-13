Liverpool 2023: What is the Eurovision Village and where is it? Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Visit Liverpool Image caption, Liverpool's Pier Head will be the location for the official Eurovision Village

Liverpool's official Eurovision Village will host stars from the world of pop, gospel and opera over nine days in a "true celebration of music and unity".

The fan zone will open it doors for up to 25,000 people across various events as excitement builds for this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The UK is staging the contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

With just weeks to go until the competition, here are those all-important details.

When does it open and where is it?

Opening on 5 May on Liverpool's Pier Head and running every day until the Grand Final on 13 May, the Eurovision Village will offer a mix of one-off shows, live performances, DJ sets and special guest appearances.

The first eight days of the Eurovision Village will be free and non-ticketed, with the Grand Final Party on Pier Head on 13 May priced at £15 a ticket.

The first wave of tickets for the Grand Final Party will go on sale at 12:00 BST on 14 April from the Ticket Quarter website.

Who is performing at the Eurovision Village?

Although full line-ups will be announced on the Visit Liverpool website in the coming days, the themes for each day and the headline performers have been announced.

Friday 5 May, 17:00 - 23:00 - Welcome to Eurotopia

The village will open with a performance from current Eurovision champions Kalush Orchestra.

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Kalush Orchestra won last year's contest

Lead singer Oleh Psiuk said: "We have never been to Liverpool before and... performing where the Beatles themselves started will be very inspiring.

"We believe that this year's organisers of Eurovision 2023 will be able to best convey the Ukrainian atmosphere in the design of the show in Liverpool."

Saturday 6 May, 10:30 - 23:00 - A Royally Good Party

The village will open in the morning to show the BBC's live coverage of the King's Coronation, before a range of Eurovision acts are welcomed to the stage.

Sunday 7 May, midday to TBC - Firstival

A day-long childrens' festival will take place with live performances, music and appearances from CBBC and Cbeebies favourites, including a special set from Andy and the Odd Socks.

Fans will also get to enjoy emerging local artists presented by LIMF Academy including singer Ni Maxine and vocal harmony band Mic Lowry before welcoming the House Gospel Choir.

Monday 8 May, midday - 23:00 - This is Ukraine

The afternoon will be a celebration of the best of new music with BBC Introducing programming the stage, as well as a line-up of Ukrainian music.

Antytila, Go_A, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil will be bringing the best of modern Ukrainian music to Liverpool.

Tuesday 9 May, midday to 23:00 - Night at the Opera

Before screening the first semi-final live, the warm-up will be the English National Opera does Eurovision.

The one-off performance, described as "iconic", will allow audiences to "experience Eurovision like never before".

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The colours of the Ukrainian flag have been seen around Liverpool, including on the Superlambanana sculpture

Wednesday 10 May, midday to 23:00 - United by Music

The National Lottery presents United by Music, will see The National Lottery and Music Venues Trust programme an evening of break out stars and music icons.

Thursday 11 May, midday to 23:00 - Jamala presents QIRIM

Before screening the second semi-final live, former Eurovision winner Jamala will give a world premiere performance of her brand new album QIRIM, inspired by the folk songs of her native Crimea.

It will be performed alongside the BBC Philharmonic.

Image source, EPA Image caption, Liverpool has been readying itself for the massive event

Friday 12 May, midday to midnight - EuroEve

TikTok's Eurovision Legends will take over the stage before making way for an all female party. EuroEve will feature live performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor alongside other pop powerhouses.

Saturday 13 May, 14:00 - late - The Main Event, £15 per ticket

The Grand Final Party on the Pier Head will see a line-up of pop acts and special performances in the build-up to the main event.

A main stage host will welcome acts including Katrina, formerly of Katrina and the Waves, and a set from The Vengaboys.

Image caption, A mock-up of how Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena is expected to look for the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest

What else is planned at the Eurovision Village?

A unique area - Discover Ukraine - will be dedicated to celebrating Ukrainian creatives, with a whole range of European food and drink on offer across the site.

Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, said: "Across nine days, there will a true celebration of music and unity, with household names, international acts and up-and-coming talent taking to the stage and performing - all against the stunning backdrop of our waterfront.

"Ukraine is of course the thread which runs through everything, and as well as acts on the stage it is really important for us to dedicate areas that are focused on all aspects of Ukrainian culture."

Eurovisioncast is available on BBC Sounds or search wherever you get your podcasts from.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Around the BBC Eurovision Song Contest - BBC News