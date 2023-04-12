Ava White: Bleed-control kits installed in memory of schoolgirl
Life-saving bleed-control packs have been installed in 37 parish centres in memory of Ava White who was stabbed to death in a row over a Snapchat video.
The 12-year-old was killed in Liverpool city centre in November 2021.
The Archdiocese of Liverpool said it wanted to support Ava's family in their quest to encourage public venues to have the life-saving equipment.
Ava's mum Leanne White said she was "so proud to hear" the kits had been installed in her daughter's memory.
"We can't thank you enough for all the love and support you have shown us," she said.
Ava died in hospital after being stabbed in the neck with a flick-knife by a boy, who was aged 14 at the time, following a Christmas lights switch-on event.
The Ava White Foundation was set up by her family to generate awareness and raise money for bleed-control kits, which are designed to treat stab wounds before professional medical help arrives.
Her family has also set up a petition to make it a legal requirement to have bleed-control kits in all public places.
The packs have been installed in all 37 parish centres across the archdiocese and all managers will complete training in using the kits.
Jill Boggan, director of finance at the Archdiocese of Liverpool, said: "We were all shocked and devastated at Ava's death and, as she was part of our archdiocesan community, we very much support the family in their quest to encourage public venues to have this life-saving equipment.
"Our parish centres are very much embedded in their local communities so they seemed like an ideal location to have the packs installed."
