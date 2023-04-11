Chester Market to reopen two weeks after gas explosion
- Published
Chester Market is set to reopen after three people were seriously injured in a gas explosion almost two weeks ago.
Three workers were injured in the blast during gas works at an empty unit, next to the market on Hunter Street on 29 March.
Cheshire West and Chester Council said the necessary demolition works had taken place and the market had been declared safe for public use.
The market will re-open on Thursday at 08:00 BST.
Two men who were injured in the blast remain in hospital in a stable condition while a third is recovering at home, Cheshire Police have said.
A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said an investigation into the incident was currently under way.
The market is the cornerstone of the city's £72m Northgate development.
It opened in November and features about 28 stalls, a stage and screen performance space and seating for about 400 people.