Four lorries torched in suspected arson attack in Runcorn
Four lorries were torched in a suspected arson attack on an industrial estate in Runcorn, police have said.
The HGVs were set alight in Aragon Court on the Manor Park Industrial Estate in the town in the early hours of Monday.
Cheshire Police has urged anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.
Considerable damage was caused to the HGV trailers and their contents during the blaze, the force said.
