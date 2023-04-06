Elle Edwards: Man denies Christmas Eve pub murder
A man has denied the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub on Christmas Eve.
The 26-year-old beautician died after being shot while out with friends at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village at about 23:50 GMT on 24 December.
Merseyside Police said Ms Edwards was not the intended target of the attack and four other men were injured.
Connor Chapman, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder at Liverpool Crown Court.
