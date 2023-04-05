Bone found in Liverpool tunnels was not human remains - police
A bone found in Liverpool's Williamson Tunnels during an archaeological dig was not human remains, police have said.
The bone fragment was found on 24 March in the tunnels beneath the city's Edge Hill area.
A Merseyside Police spokeswoman said forensic tests confirmed the bone was not of human origin.
Volunteers have been working for the past decade to clear out the mysterious labyrinth of tunnels.
But, following the discovery, digging was suspended and the area was sealed off.
The tunnels were built and conceived in the early 19th century by businessman Joseph Williamson, who paid soldiers returning from the Napoleonic Wars to build them.
No records were kept of how far they stretch or why they were built.
After Mr Williamson's death in 1840, the tunnels fell into disrepair.
The site was filled with more than 100 years' worth of ash and debris from a local bakery.
The Williamson Tunnels Heritage Centre posted on social media that the discovery was made 5m (16ft) below the tunnel floor.
