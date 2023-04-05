James Riley: Witness appeal after death of man in Liverpool police custody
The police watchdog is appealing for witnesses as they investigate the death of a man who died in police custody after being arrested.
James Riley, 44, was found on the floor of a cell at St Anne Street Police Station in Liverpool on 15 March.
He had been approached by Merseyside Police officers in the Scotland Road area at about 21:45 GMT the day before.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking to trace a blue car seen in the area at the time.
Police staff were made aware Mr Riley was on the floor of the cell and needed help the day after his arrest and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the IOPC said.
Tests are being carried out to determine the cause of Mr Riley's death.
The watchdog said investigators have obtained CCTV and body-worn video footage and conducted house to house inquiries.
They have been made aware of a blue car that turned left from Great Homer Street into Chapel Gardens about 10 minutes before Mr Riley was detained.
The IOPC believes the driver of the vehicle may have witnessed the arrest and have asked for them, or any other witnesses, to contact them.
