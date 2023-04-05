Eurovision 2023: Rylan Clark to star in BBC Radio 4's Archers special
- Published
Rylan Clark is to star in a special Eurovision Song Contest-themed episode of The Archers.
The long-running BBC Radio 4 soap will see Clark stop at the fictional village of Ambridge on his way to Liverpool for the competition.
He will judge the village's Eurovision Variety Show, the BBC said.
The Eurovision commentator said: "I've seen some drama throughout my time but nothing compares to what's about to unfold in Ambridge."
"I'm looking forward to getting my wellies on and checking out what Eurovision excitement Ambridge's residents have to offer as I pop into the iconic Archer," he added.
Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, said: "We're delighted to have Rylan stop over in Ambridge for his Archers radio debut.
"It's been a real treat welcoming him to the programme and it's certainly brought Eurovision fever pitch to new heights."
The Archers has previously seen celebrity cameos from Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench, council worker Jackie Weaver and the Queen Consort.
The soap has explored issues including teenage pregnancy, mental health and modern slavery, in a rural setting, for 72 years and nearly 20,000 episodes.
Clark is providing Eurovision commentary alongside radio DJ Scott Mills, as singer Alesha Dixon, comedian Graham Norton, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina present the event on the BBC.
The grand final of Eurovision is on Saturday 13 May at the ACC Liverpool and will air live on BBC One.
The episode of The Archers with Clark will be broadcast on Friday 12 May on BBC Radio 4.
It comes as more details have been announced about Rave UKraine.
It will take place at Liverpool music venue Content and at HVLV bar feat. Hangout in the Ukrainian capital.
British synthpop band Hot Chip will perform a DJ set at the event in Liverpool, while Ukrainian DJ Mingulitka has been confirmed to perform in Kyiv.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk