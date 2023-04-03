St Helens attack: Boy, 15, slashed in face in street
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being slashed in the face during a "nasty attack" in the street.
The victim was knifed at the junction of Water Street and Westfield Street in St Helens shortly before 20:00 BST on Sunday and was taken to hospital, Merseyside Police said.
A 16-year-old boy, of St Helens, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Det Insp Barbara Hebden said: "This was a nasty attack which left a teenage boy with a serious facial injury.
"We simply won't stand by and allow people to carry knives and threaten the safety of themselves and others in our community."
She urged any witnesses or people driving in the area with dashcam footage to come forward.