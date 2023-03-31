Wirral man admits promoting banned far-right group National Action
- Published
A man has admitted posting videos online promoting banned far-right group National Action and stirring up racial hatred.
Alan Madden, from Port Sunlight in Wirral, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to dissemination of a terrorist publication and three counts of stirring up racial hatred.
The court heard racist videos were shared on the BitTube platform.
The 65-year-old will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on 11 May.
The offences were alleged to have taken place in September and December 2020.
Madden appeared in court by videolink and said he was guilty on the basis he was "reckless" on each charge.
He is already due to be sentenced for offences relating to firearms and offensive weapons arising from the time of his arrest and was remanded into custody.
