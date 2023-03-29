Chester Market: Suspected gas blast leaves three injured

The market and surrounding buildings have been evacuated

Three people have been seriously injured in a suspected gas explosion at a market in Cheshire.

The casualties were taken to hospital following the incident in the Chester Market development on Hunter Street shortly before 18:30 BST, Cheshire Police said.

The market and nearby buildings have been evacuated and road closures are in place as the scene is being made safe.

Engineers have isolated electricity and gas to the area.

