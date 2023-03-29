He's behind you - man hides from police on roof
An image has captured the incredible moment a man involved in growing cannabis tried to evade police by hiding on a roof.
Etmond Lika, 32, of no fixed address, was seen in the photograph just inches above a police officer looking out of a skylight in Kirkdale, Merseyside.
He was later arrested and admitted to being concerned in the production of cannabis.
He was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for two years and four months.
