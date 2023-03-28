Children in Sefton suffering ongoing harm, says report
Children in Sefton are "experiencing ongoing harm" because of continuing failings in the council's children's services, an Ofsted report has said.
"Insufficient progress" has been made by Sefton Council after its inadequate rating, in 2022, the watchdog said.
Inspectors said risks to the most vulnerable children are "not always fully recognised."
The council's children's services boss said he was disappointed by criticism improvements were taking too long.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the inspectors found the pace of improvements "too slow", with the council's reliance on agency workers leaving the service "fragile."
"Most assessments are weak", the report notes, with children not getting the right support when there are concerns over domestic abuse and mental health issues.
The council's interim director of children's services Dr Risthardh Hare, said he was "disappointed" the inspectors judged the pace of improvement too slow "in some areas.
'Enormous challenges'
However, Dr Hare said an improvement plan was being "pushed forward".
"Improving our service is not just about improving the Ofsted rating, it's about making sure children benefit from the best services, care and support possible, making sure they are safe, protected and inspired to reach their full potential," he said.
Councillor Mike Prendergast, opposition Tory leader, said the council's improvements were "not enough and are taking far too long to be delivered".
He added: "Too much focus is placed on small improvement that have occurred rather than the enormous challenges that remain".
He said the "lack of accountability is astonishing" and the council "is failing those children in our care".
