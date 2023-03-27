NHS boss issues plea over repeat prescriptions ahead of bank holiday
An NHS boss has issued a plea over repeat prescriptions ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Thousands of people in the North West call the NHS 111 phone line every month over forgotten prescriptions, putting the service under increased pressure.
The region's 111 call handlers receive between 6,000 and 10,000 prescription calls a month and are often deluged with requests on weekends.
Ahead of Easter on 9 April, medics are urging people to plan ahead.
Dr Paula Cowan, based in Liverpool, encouraged the public to get their prescriptions in "as soon as possible".
Dr Cowan, the NHS North West medical director for primary care, said: "If a patient is due a repeat prescription in the days coming up to and around the bank holiday weekend, they should get that request in as soon as possible.
"That will mean they won't run short of medication and it will also give the pharmacy plenty of time to ensure their prescriptions are ready."
She added: "This is about patient care and ensuring that we deliver the best care for our populations.
"Whilst there are pressures within the emergency department, the out of hours and 111 - this is about ensuring that our patients don't run short of their medication so that they're not waiting in the emergency department trying to get a repeat prescription."
Dr Cowan advised the best way to order repeat prescriptions was through the NHS app or on a GP's website.
"Many practices now have websites where patients can order the repeat prescriptions, and it will go to their nominated pharmacy," she said.
"It streamlines things and makes it easier as there's less need to drop off a prescription into the practice and come back within three days. Doing it electronically means that it's at the pharmacy within 72 hours."
