Knowsley: £30m ploughed into deteriorating roads - council
- Published
Almost £30m of works to tackle a borough's "deteriorating" roads have been confirmed by a council.
More than 40 separate schemes will be carried out over the coming years on Knowsley's road network, a meeting of the council's cabinet was told.
Councillor Tony Brennan said it would help economic growth and "support the quality of life" for residents.
He said allocation of the money from the sustainable travel fund was due to the authority's "robust approach".
The £29.1m funding for the schemes comes mainly through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report on the planned works stated while the money represented a "significant uplift" in funding for highways works it was still "not sufficient" to address the road maintenance issues in the borough.
In 2023/24 £5.6m is due to be spent on a capital programme of works including £477,000 for safety schemes and £477,000 on sustainable travel schemes in Carr Lane, Mill Lane and Saxon Way and includes £100,000 to be spent on minor pedestrian and cycle infrastructure improvements elsewhere in the borough.
A further £253,000 will be spent on minor transport interventions as well as £4.5m of maintenance of key and non-key routes in the borough.
Alongside that, the Labour-run council's £2.7m of revenue funding has been allocated for a range of reactive and routine works on the road network throughout the borough.
