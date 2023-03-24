Bootle: Woman held on suspicion of murder after man's death
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in the early hours of Friday.
Merseyside Police were called to Balliol Road in Bootle shortly before 01:00 GMT following reports of a disturbance.
The force said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he later died.
It said the cause of the man's death was currently unknown and a post-mortem examination would take place later.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested and remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Sue Hinds said officers were "keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard a disturbance last night, or may have captured anything when passing, either on CCTV or dashcam footage, or doorbell devices".
"Initially, this appears to be a domestic murder, but it is vital that we keep an open mind as to the exact circumstances," she said.
She added that specialist officers would be supporting the man's family.
