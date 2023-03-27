Police investigate after bone found in Liverpool tunnels
Police are investigating after a bone was found in Liverpool's Williamson Tunnels during an archaeological dig.
Merseyside Police said a bone fragment, believed to be a human remain, had been found on Friday in the tunnels beneath the city's Edge Hill area.
A force spokesman said forensic tests were taking place to confirm the type and provenance of the bone.
Volunteers have been working for the past decade to clear out the mysterious labyrinth of tunnels.
The tunnels were built and conceived in the early 19th century by businessman Joseph Williamson, who paid soldiers returning from the Napoleonic Wars to build them.
No records were kept of how far they stretch or why they were built.
After Mr Williamson's death in 1840, the tunnels fell into disrepair.
The site was filled with more than 100 years' worth of ash and debris from a local bakery.
The Friends of Williamsons Tunnels posted on social media that the discovery was made 5m (16ft) below the tunnel floor.
Digging has since been suspended and the area has been sealed off.
