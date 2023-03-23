Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Suspect denies being in 'murder frame of mind'
The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has denied being in a "murder frame of mind" on the night of her death.
Thomas Cashman, 34, is accused of shooting Olivia and injuring her mother after chasing a convicted drug dealer into their Liverpool home in August.
Giving evidence for a third day at Manchester Crown Court, he was cross-examined on his movements in the lead-up to the shooting.
Mr Cashman denies being the gunman.
David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, asked Mr Cashman why he had left his home in West Derby, Liverpool, at about 20:30 BST that day.
Mr McLachlan said: "Were you starting to get excited?"
"No, I was not starting to get excited," Mr Cashman replied.
Mr McLachlan asked him: "Were you starting to get in the murder frame of mind?"
He said: "No, I was not getting in no murder frame of mind whatsoever."
He denied being a man wearing black tracksuit bottoms who was seen walking from Aspes Road, where Mr Cashman's Citroen Berlingo van was parked, shortly after 21:00.
He said: "What you say is just what you think. You're trying to make the jury believe what you think to be true when I'm telling you the truth."
Mr Cashman has admitted being a "high-level cannabis dealer".
He said he did not "agree" with selling Class A drugs but if someone he knew was selling them he would not "judge them by it".
Mr Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The trial continues.
