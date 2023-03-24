Family homes connected to man at centre of huge drugs bust seized
- Published
Relatives of a man at the centre of one of the UK's largest cocaine busts have had their homes seized by the courts.
Alan Tobin and his brother John were jailed in 2021 for suppling cocaine to crime gangs in Cheshire after officers seized drugs worth an estimated £20m.
Cheshire Police said while not directly involved, Alan's wife and mother-in-law had profited from his criminality.
The force said a judge had ordered that Helen and Ann Hartley's homes be seized following a Proceeds of Crime hearing.
A representative said Liverpool Crown Court had been told the brothers, the women and two others had benefitted to the sum of £20,098,000.
After a series of hearings, they were ordered to pay a combined total of more than £690,000 or face further jail time.
The sum was partly determined from equity in the two women's homes in Widnes and Liverpool, which will be sold, along with cash, jewellery, designer clothing and funds from bank accounts.
"This is the perfect example of how crime does not pay and shows the lengths we will go to in order to target those who have profited from crime," the force representative said.
"Not only were Alan Tobin and John Tobin handed lengthy prison sentences, but they must also now pay back every penny they made from their illegal exploits.
"Helen and Ann Hartley... were not directly involved with the drug aspect of the organisation, but they were sure to indulge in the profits made."
They said the women "both had houses that were of significant equity, paid for by Alan and John's criminality".
"They will no longer be able to turn a blind eye and enjoy the proceeds of this criminal enterprise," they added.
"This money will no longer be ploughed back into criminality."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk